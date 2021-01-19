TUPELO - With three weeks of qualifying remaining, cities across northeast Mississippi are seeing more and more contested races.
Anyone wanting to compete in a municipal election has until Feb 5 at 5 p.m. to turn in their paperwork with the city clerk.
Bruce picked up two mayoral candidates as well as two more aldermen hopefuls last week. After years of all candidates running as Democrats, voters will now have the choice of Democrats, Republicans and Independents. Incumbent Mayor Rudy Pope will run again, this time as a Republican. Sheridan Terill Crowley qualified to run against him as a Democrat. Sherrika Zinn (D) and Percy R. Evans (Ind.) both qualified to run for the Ward 1 seat currently held by Johnny Armstrong (D).
Oxford picked up four new candidates for the board of aldermen. Democrats Billy Crews, Brian Hyneman and Linda Porter Bishop qualified for the Ward 1, 3 and 5 positions, respectively. Incumbent John Morgan also joined the Ward 5 race as an Independent. He ran as a Democrat four years ago. Crews is a former publisher of the Daily Journal.
In Holly Springs, there are now candidates in each race after incumbent Ward 4 Alderwoman Christy Owens qualified for reelection. The city currently has three contested races.
In Ashland, there are still no official candidates for mayor or aldermen. Several folks have turned in their paperwork but the city clerk's office has not had a chance to go through the petitions to verify the candidates have enough legitimate signatures to qualify.
Iuka doubled their list of candidates when incumbent Police Chief Randy Springer turned in his paperwork last week.
There were no new qualifiers in Starkville last week. That slate currently has just one candidate in each of the eight elected positions.
Booneville and West Point also saw no new candidates qualified last week.
BENTON COUNTY
Ashland (all Independents)
Mayor: no qualifiers yet
Aldermen (all at-large)
no qualifiers yet
CALHOUN COUNTY
Bruce (Democrats and Republicans)
Mayor: Sheridan Terill Crowley (D), Rudy Pope (R)(i),
Aldermen
Ward 1: no qualifiers yet
Ward 2: Johnny Armstrong (D)(i), Sherrika Zinn (D), Percy R. Evans (Ind.)
Ward 3: Jimmy Hubbard (R)(i)
Ward 4: Steve Nelson (R)(i)
Ward 5: Ellen Shaw (R)(i)
CLAY COUNTY
West Point (all Democrats)
Mayor: Rod Bobo, Cole Bryan
Selectmen
Ward 1: Leta L. Turner (i)
Ward 2: William Binder (i)
Ward 3: Ken Poole (i)
Ward 4: Keith McBrayer (i)
Ward 5: Jasper "Peicy" Pittman (i)
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Oxford (Democrats, Republicans and Independents)
Mayor: Robyn Tannehill (Ind.)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Erin W. Smith (D), Harry A. Alexander (Ind.)
Ward 2: Mark Huelse (R)(i)
Ward 3: Brian Hyneman (D), L. McQueen Miscamble (R)
Ward 4: Kesha Howell-Atkinson (D)
Ward 5: Justin Boyd (D), Preston Taylor (D)(i)
Ward 6: Jason Bailey (R)(i)
At-large: Linda Porter Bishop (D), John Morgan (Ind.)
MARSHALL COUNTY
Holly Springs (all Democrats)
Mayor: Kelvin Buck (i), Sharon D. Gipson
Aldermen
Ward 1: Bernita Fountain-Lowe (i)
Ward 2: Goston "Redd" Glover, Lennel "Big Luke" Lucas (i)
Ward 3: Terry W. Lawrence, Erica N. Milan, Jim Moore, Karen M. Pigues, Rick Raimey, Colter Teel, William C. Thompson
Ward 4: Christy Owens
At-large: Tim Liddy (i)
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY
Starkville (Democrats, Republicans and Independents)
Mayor: Lynn Spruill (D)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Ben Carver (R)(i)
Ward 2: Sandra Sistrunk (D)(i)
Ward 3: Jeffrey Rupp (R)
Ward 4: Mike Brooks (D)
Ward 5: Preston Hamp Beatty (D)(i)
Ward 6: Roy A. Perkins (D)(i)
Ward 7: Henry Vaughn (D)(i)
PRENTISS COUNTY
Booneville (Democrats, Republicans and Independents)
Mayor: Chris Lindley (R)(i)
Aldermen
Ward 1: Tara Lauderdale (R), Chandler Starling (R), Gary Walker (R)
Ward 2: Jeff Williams (D)(i)
Ward 3: Bill Stevenson (R)
Ward 4: no qualifiers yet
At-large: Harold Eaton (R), Lavaile Shields (R), Derrick Blythe (Ind)
TISHOMINGO COUNTY
Iuka (all Independents)
Mayor: Joel Robertson
Police Chief: Randy Springer (i)
Aldermen (all at-large)
no qualifiers yet