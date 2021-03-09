STARKVILLE • Registration has begun for the newest class of Master Gardeners, who will receive their training online this year.
Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained and certified in consumer horticulture and related areas by the Mississippi State University Extension Service. In exchange for 40 hours of educational training, participants are required to return 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their training.
This year, all Master Gardener instruction is online and self-paced. The class begins May 1 and closes June 30.
“We were going to move to online training last year, but didn’t because of the pandemic,” said Jeff Wilson, state Master Gardener coordinator. “We’ve been working on this for about three years.”
The cost is $125 for those who want to become certified Master Gardener volunteers and provide 40 hours of service. For $200, a home-gardening course is available for those not interested in the volunteer service. Non-volunteer participants can pay $25 per class for select classes if they prefer. These individual classes are available year-round.
Registration is open until April 15. Register for the training and learn more about the Master Gardener program at http://msuext.ms/mg.
“The truth is, we don’t know how this is going to work, but we’ve had people asking for an online option for years,” Wilson said. “Other states have had great success with it, and we’re hoping to do the same. We’ve had 30 to 40 people sign up already statewide with very little publicity about it.”
The volunteer work of Master Gardeners helps local Extension offices reach a broader audience than is possible with existing Extension agents. Volunteers help extend the educational arm of the university to the public by providing horticultural information based on university research and recommendations.
For questions about the Master Gardener program, contact Wilson at (662) 566-8019 or jeff.wilson@msstate.edu.