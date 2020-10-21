TUPELO • A 10-member panel of ministers and community members voiced their opinions on faith, politics and racial reconciliation during a Unity Town Hall Summit, Monday.
The event was held at the Saint Paul Christian Life Center and moderated by Pastor Randy Jones of Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Tupelo and Minister Kresta Reno McIntosh. The panel was made up of seven religious leaders from various denominations and three community members.
For almost two hours, panelists discussed and debated a variety of topics, including whether the church had lost its prophetic zeal, granting felons the right to vote, if people are unconsciously or inherently racist, politics and the church’s role in them, voting, and police reform.
At its highest, 41 people were in attendance.
David Ball, founder of Grace and Mercy Ministries, spoke about the need for a “pathway to redemption” for convicted felons. He likened it to his own experiences working with people with addictions in Transformation Ranch for men and Transformation Home for women. He encourages the people with whom he works to use their pasts to remember where they came from, but to look ahead to where God is taking them.
“I think Jesus would definitely provide a pathway to redemption,” Ball said. “Some will not take that pathway, but when we do not offer a pathway, we tend to take hope away.”
Local dentist and co-chair of the Mission Mississippi Tupelo Chapter Ed Holliday told attendees he believes people vote according to political party and interests. Pastor Tommy Galloway, of Word of Life Church, and Bishop Jimmy Haley, founder of Love Alive Christian Center, took different approaches to how the church should approach politics. Galloway said his church began as an all-inclusive church, and he made a commitment not to mix politics with the pulpit.
“I personally don’t preach party,” Galloway said. “I preach the bible and I trust those sweet people that trust me, that elected me by coming to be their pastor, that they’ll make the right decision in the voting booth.”
Haley, founder of Love Alive Christian Center, said Jesus is “extremely political” and that the church’s choice not to deal with politics is the reason for conversation in the first place. The question of how Jesus would vote, he said, is bigger than political parties.
Politics drove Angie Garrett, owner of 7South in Pontotoc, who also does drug addiction and recovery work, out of her church of over 10 years. She was a registered Republican until 2016, but voicing her opinion caused tension among her peers.
“White preachers, please start talking to people,” Garrett said. “My heart has hurt so bad over the lack of communication coming out of white churches about racism.”
While 2020 Black Lives Matter rallies centered on the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officers, the local panelists reckoned with the 2016 shooting of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert, a local Black man who was shot by a white Tupelo Police Department officer. Former Tupelo police officer Tyler Cook was not indicted on criminal charges for the shooting.
For George Parks, youth pastor of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance, the outcome left Shumpert’s family grieving with no vindication. He said the outcome felt like an “indictment of Tupelo.”
Charles Moore, founder of Life Culture Ministry and co-founder of Showers of Love, talked about the role systemic racism played in Black men’s treatment in the United States. He said Shumpert’s death was politicized.
“The All-American City did not include the Black people when it came to Ronnie Shumpert,” Moore said. “When your color can separate you from being a human being and other people stand behind you and validate that, then that is a problem.”
Clarence Parks, pastor of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance, spoke of being involved in the movement around Ronnie Shumpert for almost a year-and-a-half and voiced a similar feeling of injustice with the outcome of the case.
“What was done to Ronnie Shumpert, no matter what anybody says, was not justified,” he said. “It was wrong.”
The panel also discussed their thoughts on police reform and calls to “defund the police.” The panelists took different positions on the issue. Terry Garrett, pastor of King’s Gate Worship Center, interpreted defunding as reducing the overall police presence in communities, which he believes can be harmful. For panelist Shádé Moore, defunding isn’t about getting rid of the police but redirecting some funding that goes to police departments to bolster community programs, such as her father’s Showers of Love program.
Jones wrapped up the night’s discussion by encouraging panelists and the community to continue having discussions about faith, politics and race outside the night’s panel.