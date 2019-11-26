STARKVILLE - Authorities say the remains of a Starkville man missing for two weeks have been found.
The Starkville Police Department, with the assistance of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, located the remains of Richard “Cory” Baughn Tuesday, Nov. 26. He and his vehicle were found in a wooded area near Highway 82 and Highway 45 in Lowndes County.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Baughn family and all affected by the loss of Cory," said Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady.
Baughn was last seen leaving an apartment on Stark Road on the afternoon of Nov. 12 driving a white 2005 Nissan 350Z with an Alabama license plate.
A continuing investigation will be conducted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.