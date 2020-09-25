TUPELO • The Lee County Adult Jail population dropped well below 200 inmates for the first time in five months after the Mississippi Department of Corrections picked up more than two dozen state prisoners this week.
Jail records show that between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday, a total of 27 male prisoners were booked out of the Lee County Adult Jail and transferred to MDOC custody.
Most of the prisoners had prior convictions and were returned to prison to serve out suspended sentences after violating probation or being charged with new crimes. While the majority of the prisoners sent to Rankin County were convicted of drug or property crimes, at least three are violent offenders local officials were glad to be rid of.
Jarnarvis Chandler, 25, of 342 Mattox Road, Verona, was convicted of manslaughter in July and sentenced to 15 years for the March 2018 shooting death of Jazken Green, 26, at a car wash in Verona.
Gary Scotty McDonald, 48, was arrested in July and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Coner Noel Kyle, 26, of Baldwyn. While awaiting those charges, he was sent back to MDOC custody to serve out previously suspended sentences for burglary and drug possession.
Jason Daniel Tackett, 40, of Baldwyn pleaded guilty in August to three felony counts, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. That charge followed an April 2019 chase on the north end of the county that ended with Tackett getting out of his vehicle and firing multiple shots at Baldwyn police officers. He was sentenced to 20 years.
All but one prisoner shipped out of Lee County this week were placed in the general population at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. The other prisoner, Teiryn Lee Nichols, 17, was sent to the state’s Youthful Offender Unit, to separate him from the adult prisoners at CMCF.
Nichols was on house arrest for four felonies when he was arrested in July and charged with six more felonies, including car burglary and stealing a vehicle. Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk revoked the house arrest and ordered Nichols to serve all 22 years that were previously suspended.
The departing inmates dropped the population at the 202-bed Lee County facility to just 176. The last time the jail had that few prisoners was in late April.
In March, MDOC suspended all transfers from county jails when the COVID-19 pandemic first arose. When the department resumed the transfers in late May, there were restrictions, including quarantining prisoners two weeks before any transfer. That caused a backlog on the county level.
Last week, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said he had about 50 state prisoners waiting to be transferred.
Because of the backlog, the Lee County Jail has averaged well over its 202-person limit in recent months. Since mid-August, the jail has averaged around 210 each day, topping out at 228 on Aug. 20.