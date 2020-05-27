TUPELO • There are some resources and options are available for those in Tupelo who will be potentially impacted by utilities shutoffs for nonpayment, which resumed May 27, and evictions for rent nonpayment beginning June 1.
This list is compiled from resources recommended by the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, the Mississippi Public Service Commission, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and local utilities providers.
For financial assistance:
The Salvation Army is providing rent and utilities assistance due to COVID-19. Applicants can receive assistance by calling 662-842-9222, by email at tupeloms@uss.salvationarmy.org, or by Facebook message at facebook.com/SATupelo.
The Mississippi Home Saver Program provides short-term mortgage assistance to families that have lost employment or or income due to COVID-19. Applicants must apply at www.mshomesaver.com. Due to demand, applications may stop or pause after the Mississippi Home Corporation receives 1,000 applicants or exhausts allocated funds. Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements and provide the required documents listed online. Call 601-718-4647 for more information.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), managed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, provides financial assistance to families with costs relating to energy costs. Those who qualify for LIHEAP assistance and/or the Energy Crisis (emergency) Intervention Program (ECIP) for natural gas, wood, electricity, liquid propane/butane gas and other energy-related services can find more information and register at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/community-services/.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) is available for those who aren’t eligible for regular unemployment benefits but are unemployed or working reduced hours due to COVID-19. Those wishing to apply may visit https://mdes.ms.gov/ or call 1-833-919-0334.
Applicants can file unemployment insurance benefits online at https://mdes.ms.gov/ or calling 1-888-844-3577 or 1-888-772-0061.
For employment and training services, Tupelo residents may contact their local WIN Job Center at tupelojobcenter@mdes.ms.gov or by calling 662-842-4371 or 601-446-3548 or 601-446-3549.
For payment plans:
The Tombigbee Electric Power Association is encouraging those behind on their power payments to use the prepay program EasyPay to work out a payment plan. There is a minimum initial payment of $50 plus a $10 membership fee to create an account. They can apply at https://www.tombigbeeelectric.com/easypay or by calling the customer service department for options. The Tupelo office can be called at (662) 842-7635.
Tupelo Water and Light is accepting applications for COVID-19 hardship extensions. Applicants must apply in person at Tupelo Water & Light, 333 Court Street. Individuals must provide proof of need directly related to COVID-19.