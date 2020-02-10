OXFORD - A scam involving a fake lease for an Oxford apartment has led to that arrest of a Lafayette County woman.
On Dec. 31, 2019, a man walked into the Oxford Police Department to report the fraud. The victim said he saw an ad to sublease an apartment, made arrangements and paid the suspect $805 for the security deposit and rent.
After handing over the cash, Shanterica Gillard, 22, of Oxford, told the man he had been scammed. During a subsequent recorded conversation, Gillard falsely identified herself as an employee of the Oxford Police Department.
Gillard was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with false pretense, conspiracy to commit a crime, and impersonating a police officer. Bond was set at $2,500.