TUPELO • Tupelo city officials and volunteers are wrapping up cleanup efforts at the soccer complex at Ballard Park in the wake of damage caused by the weekend's storms.
Tupelo Park and Recreation director Alex Farned on Tuesday said repairs to the soccer complex's roof, which was damaged by straight line winds early Sunday morning, are mostly complete. He expects most of the youth soccer games to continue tonight and next week.
"We've got much of the roof almost repaired and we're going to look at starting back up games tonight, if weather allows," Farned said. "The end of the season is next week so we're going to get try and get things back going."
High winds tore portions of the roof off of the concession stand, damaging the inside of the building. The winds also knocked down trees and damaged some soccer goals, leaving behind debris and damaging the soccer fields.
Laura Kramer with Tupelo Parks and Recreation said the city was hosting its spring soccer tournament on Saturday when the storms rolled through overnight Sunday.
"Saturday during the day teams were participating in our Tupelo Spring Classic tournament with teams traveling in from as far as Opelika, Alabama," Kramer said. "The last games were supposed to be played on Sunday. However, we received a call from our security guard on site letting us know that there was water coming in through the roof of the building."
Kramer said volunteers began cleaning up much of the debris from the fields on Sunday.
"We were fortunate to have Tupelo Parks and Rec staff and volunteers help pick up on Sunday morning," Kramer said. "Trees and large debris was removed yesterday (Monday). Today, they've put tarp on the roof to protect from the elements. If the weather holds up, we will play recreational soccer and have competitive soccer training tonight."
Kramer said they hope to have the entire roof replaced by Thursday.
"Things will be back to normal very soon," she said.