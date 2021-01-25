HOUSTON • The family of a Chickasaw County homicide victim has increased the cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the responsible parties.
The family of Robert Cox is now offering a $3,000; combined with the money Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is offering, there is now a total cash reward of up to $4,000.
Cox, 40, of Cascilla, a community in Tallahatchie County, was beaten and shot after he drove to Houston to purchase a car he had seen online.
Houston police were called to Martin Luther King Drive on Oct. 26 around 9 p.m. The responding officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the road near Montgomery Mortuary.
At the time, Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles said officers were able to talk to Cox before he was rushed by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where he later died.
According to reports, Cox and a female family member drove about 70 miles to Houston to purchase a 2012 Nissan Maxima from someone he met on social media. But the deal went bad from the moment Cox got out of his car.
A witness said one Black man, who had a gun tucked in the front of his pants, approached them. Two other Black men appeared from behind the house. According to witnesses, Cox tried to defend himself, but was overwhelmed by the attackers. When the suspect pulled a 9mm pistol, Cox reportedly pushed it away at least once before being shot.
The family member ran from the scene and called police.
Authorities are still looking for the three men involved in the beating and shooting. Officials released a picture of the car in question, hoping someone would recognize the vehicle or the residence where it is parked.
To provide information related to Cox’s disappearance, contact the Chickasaw County Sheriff Department at 662-456-3319 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).