OXFORD - The Lafayette County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in an early Monday morning burglary.
Officials say two males broke into the Abbeville Mini Mart and the Three-Way Grocery around 3:45 a.m. June 8. The suspects were black males dressed in all black and wearing face masks. One man was carrying a sledge hammer while the other had a pry bar.
They left heading north on Highway 7 heading toward Marshall County. The type of vehicle they fled in is not known.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call 662-234-8477.