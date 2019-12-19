WEST POINT - A reward is now being offered for information into a fatal shooting in West Point in late November.
The West Point Police Department announced via social media Thursday morning that a $5,000 reward is being offered "for any information leading to an arrest" in the shooting death of 40-year-old Jamel Banks Sr.
Police were dispatched Nov. 25 at 5:35 p.m. to a call of shots fired at 37 Lowe Street, in northeast West Point. Officers arriving on the scene found one man dead. Clay County coroner Alvin Carter said that Banks died from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. Local officials called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for assistance.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.