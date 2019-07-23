TUPELO • The Aug. 6 Republican primary will mark the third time that William Richey and Ted Wood have squared off for the Lee County District 2 constable post.
Wood, who has held the job since 1993, won the first two meetings.
Richey, 61, a retired businessman from the Auburn community who challenged Wood in 2003 and 2015, hopes the third time will be the charm.
“I want to make a difference in my community,” Richey said. “I’m not satisfied with what we have. Auburn and the other surrounding communities need an extra patrol. The sheriff’s office need all the help we can give.”
Richey said while traveling to serve papers, he would treat it as a patrol and be on the lookout for crime or suspicious activity.
He has no formal law enforcement training or experience. Richey did serve as a reserve deputy for about a year under former Lee County Sheriff Larry Presley.
“This (position) is something I want to do. It’s been in my heart,” Richey said. “I’ve chased after this since 2003. (If I’m elected), it will be the biggest change Lee County has had in a long time.”
This is the 12th election for Wood. He won a special election in 1982 to become a justice court judge and was re-elected twice. After losing a re-election bid in 1992, he won a special election to become constable in 1993 and has been re-elected six straight times.
Four years ago, he defeated three challengers in the primary by pulling in 54 percent of the vote.
“I work hard and try to treat people kindly,” Wood said. “You have to be discrete. Sometimes it can be embarrassing to people to be served.
“I enjoy the job. I like working with people.”
Wood, 67, said he is still in good health and he hasn’t made any plans about whether he would run again if re-elected this year.
“I don’t know how much longer I will work,” Wood said. “I guess I’ll keep working until the people decide I’m not the one they want anymore.”
Constables are charged with helping keep and preserve the peace within their county. They do this by arresting alleged criminals and passing on information about criminal activity to the proper authorities. Constables also are authorized to collect fines and to serve processes (papers) issued by any county, chancery or circuit court.
They are paid by fees for each paper served.
Counties are required to provide their constables with at least two uniforms. The constable has to provide his own vehicle, but the county pays for the decals to show it is an official vehicle, as well as a blue flashing light for use on official duty.