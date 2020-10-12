OXFORD • A Madison County man has been arrested and charged with forcing his way into two homes Sunday morning.
Oxford police were called to the 2400 block of South Lamar Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 11 for a male suspect inside a residence. While searching for the suspect, officers were alerted to a similar incident, where a male was still inside another residence not far from the first caller.
Both caller gave out matching descriptions of the suspect, who was captured by police after a short foot pursuit.
Tyler Murphy, 19, of Ridgeland, was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary-home invasion. He was carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he is being held without bond pending a hearing in Lafayette County Circuit Court.