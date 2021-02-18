TUPELO • Wednesday’s round of wintry precipitation worsened road conditions and knocked out some power, delaying Northeast Mississippi’s return to normalcy.
For most of the Daily Journal’s 16-county coverage area, the additional snow and sleet covered roads that were starting to clear, thanks to Tuesday’s sunshine and the hard work of city, county and state road crews.
On the south end of the coverage area, the precipitation included freezing rain which caused some problems with the power supply network. According to the website PowerOutage.us, there were around 4,000 customers without power in Clay, Itawamba, Monroe and Oktibbeha counties at one point Thursday morning.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley cautioned that the actual number was actually higher, since most municipal electric departments and several electric power associations did not participate with that website.
The fresh layer of snow and sleet made the roads appear to be safe Thursday morning. But in most cases, the thin layer of snow was hiding a sheet of ice. Sunshine, road traffic and work crews helped clear roads Tuesday and Wednesday. But the melting ice and slush refroze overnight turning previously passable roads into treacherous skating rinks.
“Conditions are as bad if not worse than they were Tuesday morning. Until the weather warms up, this ice is not going anywhere,” said Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F spokesman Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee. “Like we have said since Day One, if it is not an emergency, you don’t need to be out on the roads.
“Whatever advantage you get from plows or traffic during the day, it just refreezes. Whatever progress we made yesterday was lost overnight, What had turned to slush late yesterday just refroze.”
Saltillo Police Chief Grant Bailey said the streets in his town are still “extremely dangerous and full of ice.” He said that since citizens have stayed at home and taken things slow if they were on the road, his officers have not had to work any weather-related wrecks.
That was not the case just to the north in Prentiss County.
“We had more problems with people in the ditches or just getting stuck in the middle of the road Wednesday than we had any other day,” said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.
Further north in Tishomingo County, the Mississippi Department of Transportation had road graders out trying to clear the major roads, like highways 25 and 72.
“It’s still slippery out there,” said Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty. “The graders will get that top layer of snow, but there is a layer of ice that is not going to melt any time soon.”
The weather forecast shows it will be Sunday morning before the temperatures rise above freezing for good. The highs are expected to reach the lower 60s by Tuesday.
The new snow caused problems for the roads, but freezing rain on the south end of the paper’s coverage age disrupted the power supply system.
At one point Thursday morning, nearly half of the 4-County EPA customers in Oktibbeha County were without power. In Starkville, broken limbs and trees falling on power lines were blamed for numerous power outages. Starkville Utilities crews were working to restore power.
In Monroe County, 4-County had less than 200 houses without power, but Monroe County EPA was reporting widespread outages with not only downed lines but many utility pole broken in half. Crews were out working Thursday to restore power as quickly as possible, but officials were not available to give an estimate on how long the process would take. Workers in Aberdeen had restored most of that city’s outages by late morning Thursday.
Commissioner Presley said he talked with the 4-County EPA director and they are bringing in outside contractors to “have all hands on deck working on restoration” of power. Entergy of Arkansas has already sent work crews to Mississippi to help.