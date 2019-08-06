TUPELO • Lee County will have three new Justice Court judges, following Tony Rogers’ upset of incumbent Marcus Crump in the Democratic primary Tuesday.
“I had people tell me that I wouldn’t be able to unseat an incumbent,” Rogers said. “I guess God had the last word. I am just overwhelmed right now.”
Since there is no Republican opponent in the general election, Rogers will be the next District 4 Justice Court judge.
In District 3, Phyllis Maharrey Dye and Ben Raper finished atop a five-man race and will head to an Aug. 27 runoff. Lee County’s District 2 race will also see a runoff between Marilyn Reed and Eric Gibens.
Rogers picked up 1,090 votes (55 percent) to unseat Crump and become just the third person to hold the position, which was created in 2003.
“I’ve got 29 years of law enforcement experience but I am big on continuing education,” Rogers said. “I am going to look for some online criminal justice courses to take before I take office. I will also try to spend more time in justice court to familiarize myself with how it works.”
In the five-person third district race, Dye finished in first place with 1,353 votes (38.67 percent), followed by Ben Raper with 861 votes (24.61). Robert West (580), Gaston Huckaby (355) and Sammy John Raper (345) rounded out the voting.
“I ran four years ago and did well. I am thankful I still had the support of people,” Dye said. “I am really pleased with the way it turned out. We will hit the ground running to reach out and secure the extra votes we need.”
Sentiments were the same in the Ben Raper camp.
“The voters saw the need for experience and knowledge of the law,” said Ben Raper. “We expected to carry a little better than we did. But we feel good about where we are. We will just pick up the momentum and move forward over the next three weeks.”
The winner of the runoff with face Democrat Johnny Sadler in November.
Reed said she fully expected the District 2 race to go to a runoff.
“All three people are of good character, are honest and moral,” Reed said. “I anticipated it would go to a run-off, we just couldn’t be sure which two would be in.
“I am pleasantly surprised and overjoyed with the result. I worked hard but it was a joy, because our race was one of the cleanest I have ever seen.”
Reed collected 2,034 votes for 45.41 percent of the vote. Eric Gibens had 1,907 votes for 42.58 percent to reach the runoff. Lynette Sandlin finished with 532 votes.
The District 2 Republican primary runoff winner will face Independent Eric Hampton in the general election.