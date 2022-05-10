BELDEN • Debbie Huffman has been a lifelong gardener, but had always been hesitant to grow roses.
That changed in 2020, when a friend invited her to attend a program in Verona hosted by the Northeast Mississippi Rose Society.
"I learned a lot from just that one class," Huffman said. "And I realized I wasn't so afraid to plant roses anymore. The best thing you can do is just jump into the Rose Society and learn from others."
Huffman now has about 40 roses at her home in the Longview community in Belden. She hopes to enter some of them in the Northeast Mississippi Rose Society's upcoming show.
The annual Rose Show will be Thursday, May 12, in the lobby of Renasant Bank at 209 Troy St. in downtown Tupelo. The show is free and will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"We have a man coming from somewhere in Alabama, and we know he's going to bring wonderful things, exquisite roses," said Tracy Shane Kramer, a Certified Rosarian and publicity chairman for the show. "In terms of quality, this will be one of our best shows ever. We're going to really have to be on our toes if we want to win awards."
Anyone – even a novice – is invited to enter blooms in the show. Categories include hybrid tea, floribunda, grandiflora, miniature roses, mini-flora, shrub roses and polyantha. Many entries will be single stem roses, but there will also be arrangements in boxes, bowls and vases. There are no entry fees.
"People can bring roses as late as Thursday morning before the judging starts, but they they have to be in clear containers," Kramer said.
Huffman entered some of her blooms in last year's rose show, even though she wasn't able to attend.
"I had all my roses ready and in vases, and then my father had to have a heart stent put in," Huffman said "My husband took my roses to the bank and set them in the portico, and my friends took them in and set them up for me."
Huffman, 61, won some ribbons and even a trophy.
"Because I wasn't there, I don't know what I did good and what I did bad," she said. "I don't know what to expect at this year's show. I'm still just as lost as before."
Huffman said her mother and grandmother were both gardeners, so she grew up puttering in the yard. When she and her husband, Steve, bought their home 26 years ago, there was nothing around the house but a few old bushes.
"It was all red clay soil," she said "I had to start building beds. I put daylilies in beds, then planted azaleas in the front and hydrangeas on the side of the house in the shade."
About five years ago, the couple added a patio where they could build some more beds. These contain irises, amaryllis, hostas, peonies and hellebores, but also hybrid tea roses, grandifloras, floribundas, climbing roses, Knock Outs, drift roses and miniature roses.
"The most challenging thing is keeping out all the diseases. I still struggle with that," Huffman said. "The pruning and deadheading is the easiest part. At first I didn't know what I was doing, but now it's easy."
Each day, Huffman spends hours in her yard and greenhouse tending her seedlings and flowers and shrubs.
"My husband's not into this, so I do everything," she said. "He's into horses. That's his passion. This is mine."