IUKA - Deputies checking the status of a woman ended up arresting her boyfriend on felony drug charges.
Tishomingo County deputy sheriffs were at a local business Dec. 8 checking a female for outstanding arrest warrants when they noticed her boyfriend. He appeared to be under the influence of something.
Deputies checked the man and found a methamphetamine pipe in his pocket. He was arrested and a search of his car revealed a back of methamphetamine. He was arrested and carried to the Tishomingo County Jail.
Algirdas Kazlauskas, 28, of 21A CR 330, Corinth, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $2,800. He is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a felony drug conviction.