David P. Rumbarger, Jr., CEcD FM, President & CEO of the Community Development Foundation, has been awarded received the Jeffrey A. Finkle Organizational Leadership Award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).
The honor was presented at a recognition dinner during the IEDC Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.
“On behalf of the IEDC board of directors and Honorary Awards Committee, congratulations to David P. Rumbarger Jr.,” said 2021 IEDC Board Chair and President and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara, Tom Kucharski. “His outstanding achievements, hard work and dedicated service to the profession goes above and beyond to improve the quality of life for others.”
The Jeffrey A. Finkle Organizational Leadership Award recognizes an individual who has continuously led the same public or nonprofit organization with integrity, tenacity and a philanthropic spirit for at least 15 years.
Rumbarger has dedicated more than 35 years of service to working in various capacities at the state and local level in economic development. At the state level, as Director of the Alabama Department of Economic Community Affairs and at the local level with organizing and founding the Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership.
For the past 21 years, Rumbarger has led the Community Development Foundation (CDF) in Tupelo as the President and CEO. Under his leadership, the organization’s revenue has grown 243%, has helped create a scholarship for high school seniors, and has focused on job retention and creation in the region during the recession.
Rumbarger sought and expanded the industries in Tupelo and Lee County, helping create more than 7,400 jobs for local residents while adding over $230 million of payroll for these citizens.
In 2000, Rumbarger’s focus, as he joined the CDF, was tackling the double-digit unemployment numbers that hit during the recession of 2001. Under Rumbarger’s leadership, the Wellspring Project was founded, a three-county, three-city alliance created with the purpose of successfully locating a major automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) factory. Rumbarger served as a coleader for project as the team marketing leader, managing the 16-plus separate site visits by the Toyota location team. His efforts resulted in the recruitment of Toyota Corolla to North Mississippi, employing 2,200 people with more than $1.2 billion of capital investment. There are 10 more supplier companies in the region today, equipping the Toyota plant with component parts, resulting in 2,200 more employees through these supplier companies.
After recruiting Toyota, Rumbarger partnered with four adjacent community colleges’ workforce development directors after seeing a need for workforce training and apprenticeship programs with the recruitment of Toyota. He led the efforts to form a consortium with those four community colleges for the Toyota recruitment and training. He then helped Itawamba Community College in starting European-like apprenticeship program in 2008 for Toyota, and since then has expanded into 26 industries and 60 students.
One of Rumbarger’s most notable achievements was the creation of CREATE Foundation’s Marchbanks Helping Hand Scholarship. This program gives every high school senior graduating from a Lee County school a two-year, tuition-free community college scholarship. Rumbarger was an integral part of the scholarship funding from public and private sources. This initiative inspired 17 other counties to offer tuition guarantees. Since 2010, more than 4,347 students have applied, and $2.5 million in scholarships has been awarded to 1,551 students in Tupelo/Lee County.
“The achievement we experience is due to the consistent community leadership in Tupelo/Lee County and our great local partners at Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the Tennessee Valley Authority, CREATE Foundation, Itawamba Community College, and the Mississippi Development Authority; these partnerships working together have been invaluable in our success,” Rumbarger said.
Alongside his work at the CDF, Rumbarger has dedicated his time to other charitable organizations. He has been a Boy Scout volunteer at the local and national level and currently serving as the chair-elect of the Boy Scouts of America National Operations Leadership Council. He serves on the Board of the CREATE Community Foundation, the Mississippi Economic Development Council since 1990, and an active member of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).