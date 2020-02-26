BURNSVILLE - The Safe Haven, a project of the Tishomingo County Community Coalition, is giving residents a chance to start fresh.
The Safe Haven is a temporary transitional home for women and men who want to change their lives and acts as a safe house for those leaving jail, the homeless and former or recovering addicts who want a drug free environment. The Safe Haven has provided 99 nights of housing in January and 137 in February. There is currently a waiting list.
“My mind was so sheltered from the need of it before we started the work. It’s like God already was waiting on us,” said Tony Blackney, a board member.
The home has six bedrooms and hosts six residents, three female and three male, ages 19 to 42. Kathy Best, executive director of the Tishomingo County Community Coalition, and Blackney serve as house parents and stay three nights each week. A third person stays on Sunday nights.
“We have people who have come here from every walk of life. Most of them have burned a lot of bridges in their life and they just need to start over,” Best said.
Conversations about opening the Safe Haven began in December 2019, as coalition board members discussed the need for safe houses in the county. The 18-member board decided to create a Christ-centered safe house and enlisted community assistance in opening the home. Local churches gave monetary donations and provided resources. Beds for Kids of the Family Resource Center provided all the beds, and the Tishomingo County Board of Supervisors paid the home’s rent for a year.
Blackney, Rusty Johnson and Shane Woodruff spent more than 200 hours renovating the space. Even before the Tishomingo County Community Coalition could open the doors to the Safe Haven, the need for the home was pressing. While the home didn’t open until Feb. 1, the coalition received a call on Jan. 4 for someone in the area needing a place to stay, and they took in their first male and female residents on Jan. 4 and 5, respectively.
Since opening, Best and Blackney said it has been a process to support residents.
“It seems to me that the thing they wanted most has been to have someone be on their side, to be with them, to be their family," Best said.
Each resident receives their own room. Best said each day at the home is different, as they provide meals, drive residents to their jobs, counseling sessions, probation meetings, and other things as needed. Since starting, they have already seen the impact of their work.
“We want people to see it’s very positive, and we have the statistics to prove that it’s moving in a positive direction,” Blackney said. “We took people off the streets that had nothing and hadn’t seen their kids. Now they’re established, they have a job, they’ve got visitation rights to their kids, now they’re paying fines they couldn’t pay and just getting re-established in society.”
Of the residents, five are working and one is pursuing a GED. One of the challenges has been helping residents obtain identification, and Best said the process gave her insight to the barriers that are in place.
Nick Watson is one of the newest residents. He arrived the same day another resident was leaving, and Best and Blackney said they have never had a bed open more than 24 hours.
Ben Lindsey, one of the residents, said he felt it was God’s plan for all of them to be there. He said he was living under a bridge before a persistent GED teacher noticed him having issues and made several calls around the community to help him. Lindsey said Safe Haven came looking for him, and through them, he has been able to meet people in similar situations.
“We’ve all become a family now. They’re all my mom, dad, brothers, sisters here, and I wouldn’t change anything I did in the world, because then I wouldn’t have been able to come to this place here,” Lindsey said. "It’s been one beautiful experience, that’s for sure. I know it’s helping everyone in some form or fashion in their life.”
Best and Blackney said they assist residents on a case-by-case basis. Residents have rules to follow, such as having to attend either church, a recovery meeting, or both. Residents have chores, and each day house parents try to have residents complete a daily sheet listing their plans and goals in the morning, their major successes at the end of the day, and plans for tomorrow.
“We try to prepare them for every situation,” Blackney said.
Blackney said they try to practice an open door policy to allow the community to visit the home, and Best said the community has been a great support in bringing supplies, providing food, and giving monthly donations and offering their time. In the future, they hope to have separate male and female facilities and later offer drug and alcohol apartments. The apartments would be less restrictive than a safe house but offer classes and resources to tenants.
Currently, the Safe Haven is seeking more monthly donors. For more information or to donate, call Best at (228)217-4220, email tc3coalition@gmail.com, visit tc3coalition.org or send mail to P.O. Box 73, Iuka, MS 38852.