SALTILLO - The purchase of a new house and a slow-moving annexation process forced Saltillo Alderman Malcomb Driskill to resign Thursday.
The city will hold a special election on March 5 to find the board of aldermen's fifth member. If no one gets a majority of the votes, a run-off will be held three weeks later.
Driskill and his wife purchased a home last year just outside of the Saltillo limits. They hoped that by the time they finished the renovations, the house would be inside the city limits.
"The annexation process was started several administrations ago and it appeared it would be finalized by the end of 2019," Driskill said. "But annexation didn't go as quickly as we had hoped. I still own property inside Saltillo and could have claimed it as my residence (to remain on the board) but I wanted to do the right thing."
Driskill was one of three new aldermen elected in the summer of 2017. He said it wasn't always a pleasure doing the city's business but thanked the other members.
"At times, we each thought the other was crazy as hell, but we have done everything with integrity," Driskill said. "We have been able to hash out our disagreements and accomplish some major things. (Switching to river) water was a touchy thing. Years down the line, it will be seen as a good thing."
The board accepted Driskill's resignation during a special called meeting Thursday afternoon. The board also set the special election and the dates associated with it.
The election will be held on Thursday, March 5, to avoid conflicts with the Republican and Democratic primaries on Tuesday, March 10. If a run-off is needed, it will be held March 26.
Candidates will be able to start qualifying at Saltillo City Hall on Monday, Feb. 3. Qualifying will end less than two weeks later on Feb. 14.
Voters can start casting absentee ballots at City Hall starting Feb. 17. Any absentee ballots must be turned in by 5 p.m. March 3. The city clerk's office will also be open from 8 a.m. until noon Feb. 22 and Feb. 29 to allow Saturday voting.
The city's sign ordinance says political signs can be put out no more than 60 days before an election. Since the special election is less than 60 days away, candidates can start putting up signs as soon as they qualify,
Saltillo aldermen run at-large, there are no wards. Whoever is elected will fill out Driskill's term that lasts until the summer of 2021.
Officials hope the annexation process will be completed before the end of this year, moving Driskill's new house inside the city limits. But he will still not be able to run for the board in 2021. A state law requires candidates to be a resident of the city for at least two years.