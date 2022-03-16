SALTILLO • When Saltillo voters go to the polls in November to vote on a proposed tourism tax, they will know exactly what the money will be spent for.
The city will hold a referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to determine if voters approve of a new 2% tax on hotel stays and restaurant sales. At least 60% of the voters have to vote for the tax for it to be approved.
The money generated by the tax, if approved, can be used for tourism, economic development, parks and recreation, and related purposes.
Although the money can be used for a variety of projects, Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham already has a specific one in mind. He wants to use the revenue it generates to build a turn lane on Cartwright Street, where it intersects with Mobile Street.
"That is the entrance to City Park where the 5A state tennis champions and the 5A state baseball champions play, but busses can't get through there easily," Grantham said. "We were hosting Oxford recently, and their big bus barely got through that intersection."
Cartwright Street is already narrow, but at the intersection is flanked by a utility pole on one side and a large pine tree on the other.
Grantham said the city already has a verbal agreement from one landowner to donate a 15-foot easement for the project. But the utility pole is large and carries electricity, phone, cable and fiber optic cables. The price tag for relocating the pole alone could be north of $50,000.
But city officials feel they'd be getting their money's worth. Not only would the widened street improve access to the city park, it would also help the county schools. Cartwright Street is a prime access point for buses heading to and from the Saltillo Elementary School.
While the proposed tax revenues could be spent for a number of things, Grantham's administration is leaning more toward projects like the Cartwright turn lane.
"Once we get done with the first one, then we would look at another one," Grantham said. "There are so many projects that need to be addressed. This program is needed for the progress of the town."
Earlier this month, the Mississippi Legislature approved House Bill 1523. Rep. Jerry Turner introduced the measure to authorize a referendum to see if Saltillo residents would support a 2% tax on hotel stays and restaurant sales.
“They asked for an opportunity to put it before the people and let them make the decision," Turner said of the bill. "They were one of the municipalities in the area that didn’t have a tourism tax, so they were at a disadvantage. I certainly wanted to assist them if I could. But it’ll be the people’s choice.”
The House passed the measure 106-8 on Feb. 16. On March 2, the measure was approved in the Senate with a 50-0 vote.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed the measure on March 9.
With a project in mind before the money to pay for it is a done deal, Grantham has pledged to get out and sell the proposed tax as a way of improving the city and the quality of life of residents. He started that process by explaining exactly what the first money would be used for.
"We need this. Some people will be against it, but I remind them that they are already paying this same 2% tax in other cities, like Tupelo, Baldwyn, Booneville and New Albany," Grantham said.
In fact, 15 cities and one county in Northeast Mississippi have similar taxes. They range from 1% to 3% and date back nearly 40 years. In 1983, Corinth got permission for a 2% tax on food and hotels. The same year, Oxford adopted its own tax on hotel stays. They came back three years later to put the same 2% tax on restaurants.
Nearly all of the special tax levies approved before 2000 have no repeal date. Starting that year, the Legislature began requiring the cities to come back every few years to ask the Legislature to extend the tax.
If approved, Saltillo would have to return to the Legislature in four years to get the tourism tax extended.
The tourism tax would apply to all restaurant and prepared food sales, as well as hotel rentals. While the city does not currently have any hotels, the added fees would apply to any future hotels. At least one hotel chain is currently looking at the possibility of building in Saltillo
Tourism taxes are collected each month by the businesses and sent to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. The state collects around 100 tourism taxes and keeps 3% of the proceeds to defray the administrative costs. The city would then receive a check from the state on the 15th of the following month.
For Saltillo, the tax could bring in an extra $50,000 a year into the city. Grantham said similar taxes in Booneville and Baldwyn generate around $130,000 and $60,000 a year, respectively.
Daily Journal Capitol reporter Taylor Vance contributed to this story.