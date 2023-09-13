SALTILLO – The Saltillo Board of Aldermen has approved a straightforward $2.8 million general fund budget that is slightly more than the previous year.
This year’s budget doesn’t include the across-the-board pay raises of the previous years. The overall budget is also missing about $2 million in pandemic stimulus money for the federal government and grants from the Mississippi legislature.
The overall budget, approved 3-1 during a special-called meeting on Tuesday night, is $5.99 million.
Mayor Copey Grantham said belt-tightening has allowed the city to grow its reserve funds by more than 65% over the last two years. Not only did the administration present a balanced budget for next year, they were also able to roll over $50,000 of unspent money from this year.
Alderman Terry Glidewell voted against the budget. Alderman Brian Morgan recused himself from the vote because it included the hiring of a full-time Main Street Association director and Morgan’s wife in on the MSA board.
Glidewell spoke out during a late August work session against paying a newcomer to the city $42,000 — more than $57,000 including insurance and benefits — to be the Main Street director when there were people working for Saltillo for a decade or more who didn’t make that much. During that Aug. 22 work session, the budget was also looking at a $64,000 deficit in revenues.
By the time the final budget was presented to the board at its September meeting, Grantham had found $67,000 in anticipated revenues from traffic tickets as well as pay raises for some employees in the public works department.
In recent years, both the police department and city court have seen steady growth. Over the last two years, the police budget has grown from $830,000 to more than $1.135 million. The bulk of the increase is the addition of more officers, both on patrol and school resource officers. With more emphasis placed on collecting fines on the tickets written, the court revenues rose from $110,000 in 2021 to more than $200,000 in the budget approved this week.
The parks and recreation department will see an increases in their budget over the next year. Part of the increase is pay for the artificial turf installed on the ball fields at W.K. Webb Sportsplex.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.