SALTILLO • By next summer, the Saltillo city limits could include an additional 2.2 square miles.
The city hopes to annex 1,412 acres, which would push the city’s size to more than 10 square miles. The board of aldermen approved the plans Dec. 8, but the paperwork has not yet been filed in Lee County Chancery Court.
If approved, the city limits would expand by more than 25%.
The city has identified eight Proposed Annexation Areas (PPA) on all sides of the city. The smallest area is just 7 acres, but two tracts are more than 400 acres apiece.
The areas are mostly large undeveloped stretches of unoccupied land. There are fewer than 20 total residences in proposed annexation areas.
“The main things we looked at were future development and sales tax revenue,” said Mayor Rex Smith. “Most of the areas either already have city water or we can easily get water to them.
“We were not looking for roof tops. We were looking for potential tax revenues,” Smith added. “We wanted to have the Highway 145 corridor. That’s our lifeblood of our sales tax revenues.”
Three of the proposed areas are along Highway 145. City leaders want to maintain and extend the commercial corridor. If included within the city limits, zoning ordinances could steer development away from light industrial and more toward commercial and retail.
The four largest PAAs are prime locations for residential expansion. They are near established neighborhoods and close to city water and sewer lines.
Smith said that city zoning and building codes would also serve as protection for existing subdivisions. The city would be able to ensure any future development fits the surroundings and would not be detrimental to the value of existing properties.
The proposed annexation would help clean up and smooth out the city limit map. Area 1 would get rid of the current gerrymandering on the east side around Lake Lamar Bruce State Park. PAA 2 would even out the south end.
Officials would love to clean up the north end map, but residents between Highway 45 and Pull Tight Road oppose annexation. In fact, officials initially included a roughly 50-acre PAA 9 in that area. When the city lost support, that section was dropped from the annexation plans.
The mayor said his administration has been working with residents and landowners for several years to gauge interest for inclusion in the city limits. If someone was interested, that section was put under consideration. If the landowner opposed, the city moved along.
The intent was to craft an annexation that would face minimal opposition when it reaches chancery court.
“I think we have done that,” Smith said. “We haven’t encroached on anything to the south that would concern Tupelo. On the north end, we have worked closely with Guntown, sharing our plans and listening to their future annexation plans.”
Instead of approving the measure during their regular December meeting, the Board of Aldermen voted on the annexation plans during a special called meeting that was not attended by the media. Smith said the city was not trying to slip anything past the public by not holding the vote during one of the board’s regularly scheduled meetings.
“We had intended to pass it at the regular December meeting, but the attorney still had some issues he needed to clear up,” Smith said. “We had a special called meeting (on Dec. 8) and since it was ready, we decided to go ahead and get it approved and start the process.”
The plans will be filed in Lee County Chancery Court. A chancellor will review the case and schedule hearings to hear arguments for and opposition to the annexation. Smith expects things to move fairly quickly.
“If we don’t get any stiff opposition, I think it could be approved in four months or so,” he said.
If the annexation is approved, the city will offer police and fire protection to the new areas immediately. They will have to provide other city services, like water and sewer, within a reasonable time.
With a population around 5,000, Saltillo currently covers 5,285 acres or 8.25 square miles. This annexation proposal is larger than the last three annexations combined and would increase the city’s size by 26.7% to 10.46 square miles.
If approved, this will be the city’s fourth annexation in the last 25 years. In 1995, the city took in 300 acres. Three years later, the city had its eye on another 650 acres. By the time that annexation was approved in late 1999, the size had been pared down to 500 acres.
The most recent annexation was in 2005, when 237 acres west of town was brought into the city limits. That area became the Ole South Plantation subdivision.
The Proposed annexation areas include:
Area 1 is 466 acres on the east side of the city, including the south half of Lake Lamar Bruce. It is undeveloped woodland and open wetlands south of the lake dam. There is one house in the PAA.
Area 2 is on the south end of the city. The 117-acre section contains two houses and the Dollar General store at the intersection of Highway 145 and Birmingham Ridge Road.
Area 3 is a mostly undeveloped 32-acre section on the east side of Highway 145 and includes Reed’s Metals.
Area 4 would bring another 24 acres of highway frontage into the city for possible commercial development.
Area 5 is a large tract of flat bottom land on the west side of the city. There is only one house in the 412-acre PAA but is a prime location for future residential expansion.
Area 6 is the 7-acre campus of Faith Baptist Church. It is included to clean up the map and bring the church under the city’s police and fire protection umbrella.
Area 7 is a 107-acre plot on the south end of the Town Creek watershed lake. There are currently no houses on the PAA.
Area 8 is on the northwest side of the city. The 247 acres are split by Euclatubba Road. With 10 houses, the PAA is the most populous of the areas Saltillo is eyeing.