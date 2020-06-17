ABERDEEN - A Saltillo man serving 30 years in federal prison for bank robbery will get one more chance to appeal his conviction.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Sharion Aycock last week ruled that Chris Eugene Cosner's attorney did not tell him he had a right to further appeal after his direct appeal was denied by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.
"Mr. Cosner should be permitted to seek a new affirmance of his direct appeal so that he may have the opportunity to seek a writ of certiorari with the United States Supreme Court," Aycock wrote in the June 12 order granting a motion to vacate, set aside or correct his sentence. The court then appointed a federal public defender to represent him.
Cosner, now 62, had been out of prison for less than three weeks when he robbed the First American National Bank in Saltillo on July 1, 2015. He reportedly carried a pistol and a pipe bomb into the bank around 9:10 a.m. He escaped with about $20,000 in cash but dropped the bag after the dye pack exploded. He was captured minutes later.
A federal jury needed less than an hour of deliberating to find him guilty in March 2016 in U.S. District Court in Aberdeen. While sitting in the Monroe County Detention Facility awaiting his sentencing hearing, Cosner escaped on a Monday in May. Monroe officials finally notified Lee County of the escape four days later. Cosner was captured without incident the same afternoon in an East Tupelo motel.
In October 2016, he was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Cosner immediately appealed his conviction and sentence to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, Louisiana, arguing ineffective counsel and collusion by the court in the plea proceedings. The appeals court affirmed the district court decision in June 2017.
He currently resides in a medium security federal facility in the California desert about 50 miles from Los Angeles.