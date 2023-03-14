SALTILLO – Work is underway in Saltillo to replace the city’s aging water meters with modern self-reading meters using federal COVID-19 relief money.
The project will cost just more than $900,000 and will be paid by American Rescue Plan money.
“We started last Tuesday (March 7) and we are starting with the subdivisions,” said Public Works director Dustin Hathcock. “Once we get out in the county, it will take a lot longer because the houses are spread out more.”
Eubanks Construction of Booneville was contracted to install the new water meters. The process should take about six months.
“They should get done on time. I don’t foresee anything being too big a deal,” Hathcock said.
Water meters are a standardized item. The new ones are a little thicker and wider, but the length and the fittings are exactly the same. A simple replacement only takes about 10 minutes per meter. But if there is a buildup of mud, or a second meter in the same box, it will take longer.
The new meters offer several advantages. They are more accurate. They provide more detailed information. They require less effort to read.
As water meters get older and parts wear, they start to run slower The older meter will indicate less water has passed through giving residents a break on their water bill. Over the years, Saltillo officials have said 20 percent or more of the water the city purchases is lost. Some of that could be leaks in aging infrastructure but most is attributed to older slow meters.
Within the coming months, residents will see some increase in their bill as the new meters more accurately document the amount of water flowing through their pipes.
“The new meters are more accurate and we expect to see a 10-15 percent increase in water sales,” said Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham.
In addition to being more accurate, the new meters also provide more information. The old meters only measured how much went through from month to month. The new meters note not only the daily water usage, but that can be broken down by hours as well.
“When there is a problem like a big leak, we can pull the data and see when the leak started,” Hathcock. “If we see something abnormal, like a sudden spike in usage, we can alert the homeowner about a possible leak.”
With the current meters, someone might not notice a leak until they get an unusually high water bill. Even a single toilet running constantly can add up to hundreds of dollars of water a month.
The new meters are also easier and quicker to read. The employee never has to get out of the vehicle and walk into someone’s yard. The employee only has to drive down the road and a receiver in the truck will download all the information.”
As an extra benefit to the water department, as each new meter is installed, the crews mark the GPS coordinates of the meter. That information will be placed in a master infrastructure map detailing water lines, fire hydrants and water meters across the water district.
The city received $1.2 million in pandemic stimulus money that can be used on water system infrastructure. The new meters will chew up the bulk of the funds. The remaining money will be used to install larger water lines on the east side of town.
City officials have been eyeing an upgrade in the water meters for more than four years. Saltillo looked at the same project in September 2018 under a funding program that would allow the city to borrow money and repay it with the revenue from additional water sales.
The federal stimulus money allowed Saltillo do the project without using city funds or going into debt. But there were still delays.
The board of aldermen approved the purchase of the new meters in October 2021 with hopes of the installation work beginning in the spring of 2022. When the bid for the meters and installation came in around $1.4 million, the city separated the projects and re-bid. The second round came in about $500,000 less.
