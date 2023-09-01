SALTILLO – When the Saltillo Board of Aldermen meet next week to consider a tight budget, the biggest question could be whether to hire a full-time director for the Main Street Association.
The proposed $2.8 million budget has no employee pay raises or capital expenses, according to city clerk Mary Parker. But the budget, which has nearly $64,000 more expenses than revenues, includes money to allow the city to hire a Main Street director. With benefits — including insurance and state retirement — the $42,000 salary would cost the city just over $57,000 annually.
During a budget hearing last week, whether to hire a Main Street director sharply divided the normally agreeable board. The board appears set for a 2-2 tie when the budget comes up for a vote on Sept. 5. Alderman Brian Morgan, whose wife works with Main Street, recused himself from the Aug. 22 debate.
Aldermen Terry Glidewell and Craig Sanders feel with a $63,955 shortfall in the proposed budget, it’s the wrong time to create a new position, especially when current employees are not getting raises.
“You’re looking to bring in someone who (has never worked for the city) for $42,000, and we’ve got folks who have been here 10 years and don’t make $42,000,” Glidewell said. “That’s what bothers me about this.”
Sanders said he called around and most cities in the region who have a paid Main Street director have either a large retailer like Walmart generating sales tax funds or a tourism tax in place.
“I am not against Main Street; I think it’s bad timing upon us to try to (spend more money), and we’re already in the hole,” Sanders said. “If we have to pull out of reserves to meet this salary, I‘m going to be opposed.”
The board has funded the position in the past. Lindsey Hines spent over three years promoting the city until she was abruptly laid off in the spring of 2019. Saltillo Main Street Association has been a mainly volunteer program ever since.
But in order for Saltillo to be an accredited Main Street chapter and therefore eligible for millions of dollars set aside by the state Legislature, the city has to hire a director.
Mayor Copey Grantham, with the backing of aldermen Scottie Clark and Sonja Witcher, said if the city does not hire a director, they will forfeit both the $100,000 already earmarked for the city and another $300,000 in grants Saltillo officials hoped to secure during the coming fiscal year.
The mayor wants to hire a full-time city employee to both run the Main Street program and manage the city’s online presence. That same person would also handle grant writing for the police and fire departments.
“Grant writing is something we are missing out on,” Grantham said. “A grant writer usually brings in two or three times their salary.”
The debate between the mayor and the two opposing aldermen got chippy at times. Grantham called both men out for not attending city-sponsored events and said they were being “short-sighted.”
Clark said while the timing of this is not optimal, he looked at hiring a director as an investment in the future.
“We’re going to have to pay on the front end to do this,” Clark said. “I’m not interested in where else we can cut. I’m more interested in where we can grow.”
The city clerk noted that the budget has already been trimmed about as much as it can.
The proposed budget is not expected to change before the vote next week, unless the latest sale tax numbers are much higher than the projections.
