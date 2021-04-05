SALTILLO • With more than a dozen candidates vying for just five aldermen slots, the Saltillo primary election could trigger run-off because of a little used election law.
In a primary, candidates are supposed to get a simple majority of the votes to move on to the general election. Calculating a majority for at-large races like Saltillo's, where citizens can vote for up to five people, is a little trickier.
"There is a formula that you have to use and it can be confusing," said Saltillo City Clerk Mary Parker. "Even some of the candidates don't understand it."
In most at-large elections, the top five finishers also get what is considered a majority, so they win the party's nomination. But in Saltillo, 14 candidates are running as Republicans, spreading the votes thin. Because of that, some candidates might not automatically advance from the primary to the general.
To determine a majority, valid votes for all candidates must be tallied and then divided by five — the number of available seats on the board of aldermen. That number is divided in half, and one vote is added to get a majority.
Most years, calculating the winners isn't complicated, and there isn't a need for a run-off election.
"During the last election, everyone ran in one party and we were just lucky that the top five had majorities, Parker said. "With this many people running, I'm not sure that will be the case."
In the 2017 Republican primary, the six candidates received a total of 3,181 votes. In the 2013 primaries, the six Democrats and seven Republicans combined to get 3,680 votes.
So if the 14 candidates in Tuesday's primary split a total of 3,500 votes, then a candidate would have to garner at least 351 votes to earn a majority. If the top five finishers all have majorities, they are elected. If there are not five with majorities, it gets complicated.
If only four candidates get a majority, the two candidates who received the most votes without a majority would go to a run-off. If only three candidates get a majority, then the next four finishers will be on the run-off ballot.
The run-off, if needed, will be held April 27.