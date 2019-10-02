SALTILLO - After discussing the situation for more than five months, Saltillo aldermen agreed this week to put a new roof on the community center at City Park.
The process to fix the leaking roof included two rounds of bids, an alderman climbing on the building to examine it himself and bidders reworking their materials and quotes.
Tuesday, aldermen approved a $16,125 contract with Magnum Metals to install a metal roof with a 25-year warranty. In a twist, the material will be purchased from the second place bidder, Reed's Metals.
Mayor Rex Smith said Magnum has a two-week lead time on the project, so work should begin in mid-October.
The first round of bids in late May included two quotes for a rubber membrane roof and one from Reed's for a 26-gauge metal roof. The lowest rubber roof quote was $38,000 and the metal roof was nearly $26,000. In order to compare similar products, officials asked to get a second metal roof quote.
While waiting for another metal roof bid, officials looked into other options to solve the leaks in the middle of the building. One option was replacing the existing screws with larger one with larger heads.
By August, Reed's had lowered its quote to just under $20,000, with the city cleaning up the site and getting the scrap value for the old roof. The price continued to drop to $18,010 in September.
Cities do not have to always take just the lowest bid. State law allows them to take other things into consideration and accept the lowest and best bid. Saltillo officials would have preferred to award the bid to Reed's, since they are based in Saltillo.
But when the board learned Magnum would be purchasing the metal from Reed's, rather than hauling metal from their base in Nettleton, they were happy.
"It's a win-win for us," said alderman Terry Glidewell.