SALTILLO – Saltillo aldermen accepted the sudden resignation of longtime City Clerk Mary Parker during a special called meeting Friday night.
During the same Sept. 1 meeting, the board voted unanimously to hire Saltillo native Morgan Smith as the next city clerk.
“Her father was a former Saltillo Police Chief (Tommy Smith was chief from November 1995 through July 1997) and she has lived here all her life,” said Mayor Copey Grantham.
Smith is a registered radiologic technologist and has worked for North Mississippi Health Services since 2011. She has a bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences. Smith will be allowed to give her two-week notice at the hospital and start work at city hall at an annual salary of $55,000.
It was not immediately clear why the city administration decided to ask for Parker’s resignation after 14 years as the clerk or why the board decided to hire a replacement with no apparent experience in municipal government.
When pressed for a reason all Grantham would say was, “it was a personnel matter and I can’t make a statement right now.”
Parker was just as mum on the situation. “I am not ready to make a statement right now,” was all she said.
Grantham notified the media just after lunch Friday Sept. 1 that there would be a special called meeting that evening at 5:30. When asked what would be on the agenda, the mayor said buying two tractors, the possibility of tag readers and “hiring a new city clerk.”
After taking care of the other city business during the first 16 minutes of the meeting, the aldermen went into executive session for 47 minutes to discuss personnel matters. When the board returned, alderman Scottie Clark made a motion to accept Parker’s resignation, seconded by Brian Morgan. The board voted 5-0 to let her go.
This is not the first time that Saltillo has suddenly fired a long-time city clerk. In April 2007, the board fired 23-year clerk Annette Bentley after Mayor Bill Williams questioned her bookkeeping skills and why the city books had not been audited in years. A week later, aldermen hired Lisa Strickland as interim clerk and Parker as deputy clerk.
Parker took over as city clerk in late 2009.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.