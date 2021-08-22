SALTILLO • When the city of Saltillo files its annexation plans in Lee County Chancery Court next week, it will be more than a third smaller than what was initially discussed.
The Board of Aldermen voted 4-0, Tuesday, to remove 466 acres on the east side of the city, including the south half of Lake Lamar Bruce. The area was the largest of the original nine proposed annexation areas city officials were looking at last year.
Opposition among residents and landowners forced officials to remove the area on the northeast side of town from consideration. The area, which included one house, is undeveloped woodland and open wetlands south of the lake dam.
City attorney Chris Evans said on Thursday that he was still finishing the paperwork, and he hoped to file the formal annexation petition in Lee County Chancery Court around Aug. 25.
A chancellor will review the annexation plans and set a hearing for anyone to make comments for or against. Since the proposed annexation areas are within three miles of Guntown and Tupelo, they will automatically be parties in the case.
Because of limited opposition, the case is expected to move through the court process quickly.
"I anticipate having a court date within about three months," Evans said.
City has been eyeing expansion for years
The city has been eying an expansion of its borders for several years. The former administration attempted to pick and choose prospective areas where the land owners wanted to be in the city. Doing so reduces the amount of protests when it finally reaches chancery court.
The map aldermen were looking at in late 2020 had nine proposed areas covering around 1,460 acres.
The original annexation discussions included a roughly 50-acre section between Highway 45 and Pull Tight Road that would have cleaned up the north end of the city map. When the city lost support, that section was dropped from the annexation plan that was first approved in December 2020 in a called special meeting that was not attended by the media.
Even though the annexation ordinance was approved by the board eight months ago, it was not submitted to the court for approval. After the annexation plans were announced, additional opposition came forward and the city was forced to regroup in February. By July, municipal elections brought three new aldermen to the board. They looked at the plans during a July 22 executive session and further reduced the scope of annexation to further limit any opposition.
The amended annexation ordinance approved last Tuesday now only seeks 946 acres, a 35 percent reduction in size.
Current annexation plans include seven areas
The seven proposed areas within the current version of the city's annexation plans are, for the most part, large, undeveloped stretches of unoccupied land. There are fewer than 20 total residences in proposed annexation areas.
Three of the proposed areas are along Highway 145. City leaders want to maintain and extend the commercial corridor. If included within the city limits, zoning ordinances could steer development away from light industrial and more toward commercial and retail.
The three largest proposed annexation areas are prime locations for residential expansion. They are near established neighborhoods and close to city water and sewer lines.
If the annexation is approved, the city will offer police and fire protection to the new areas immediately. They will also have to provide other city services, like water and sewer, within a reasonable time.
With a population around 5,000, the city currently covers 5,285 acres or 8.25 square miles. Even though this annexation proposal has been drastically reduced, it is almost as large as the last three annexations combined and would increase the city's size by 17.9 percent to 9.74 square miles.
If approved, this will be the fourth annexation in the last 25 years. In 1995, the city took in 300 acres. Three years later, the city had its eye on another 650 acres. By the time that annexation was approved in late 1999, the size had been pared down to 500 acres.
The most recent annexation was in 2005, when 237 acres west of town was brought into the city limits. That area became the Ole South Plantation subdivision.
The proposed annexation areas:
- Area 1 is on the south end of the city. The 117-acre section contains two houses and the Dollar General store at the intersection of on Highway 145 and Birmingham Ridge Road.
- Area 2 is a mostly undeveloped 32-acre section on the east side of Highway 145 and includes Reed's Metals.
- Area 3 would bring another 24 acres of highway frontage into the city for possible commercial development.
- Area 4 is a large tract of flat bottom land on the west side of the city. There is only one house in the 412-acre proposed annexation area but is a prime location for future residential expansion.
- Area 5 is the 7-acre campus of Faith Baptist Church. It is included to clean up the map and bring the church under the city's police and fire protection umbrella.
- Area 6 is a 107-acre plot on the south end of the Town Creek watershed lake. There are currently no houses in the proposed annexation area.
- Area 7 is on the northwest side of the city. The 247 acres are split by Euclatubba Road. With 10 houses, this proposed annexation area is the most populous of the areas Saltillo is eyeing.