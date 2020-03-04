SALTILLO - The Krystal restaurant in Saltillo won't have to pay city taxes for the next seven years.
The board of aldermen approved a tax abatement for the new restaurant located just off Highway 145 Tuesday night. The program will allow the business to forego paying Saltillo ad valorem taxes until 2027.
"We wouldn't do this if the city wasn't getting something," said Mayor Rex Smith. "The sales tax revenue from the business will exceed any money we could lose from the exemption.
"On top of that, they helped us out with a sewer improvement that will benefit the city and help us recruit new businesses in the area."
During the construction process, instead of connecting the restaurant to the sewer system with a standard 2-inch pipe, the developer agreed to run an 8-inch line south along Turner Park Road. That allowed the city to install two man holes along the way and a lift station to aid future growth.
"The city got about $200,000 in sewer improvements," Smith said. "Even if the abatement cost us $50,000 in taxes, we would still see a benefit of $150,000."
Under a standard tax abatement, the business pays taxes on the value of the vacant lot, not the buildings or any improvements. Smith said a change in the law will allow the city to waive all of the property taxes during the seven years of the abatement.
The exact amount of the abatement is not currently known. That will depend on how much the county tax assessor values the property and improvements. The McDonald's south of Krystal is valued at $765,000 and the Hardee's just north is valued at $412,000.
If the improved property is valued at $500,000 (about the same level as the Krystal in Tupelo), the city of Saltillo would lose around $2,000 a year in property taxes.
But just because Krystal is not paying city taxes, it doesn't mean the business will be paying no ad valorem taxes. Based on the same assessed valuation, Krystal will pay about $2,800 a year in Lee County taxes and another $4,700 in taxes for the Lee County Schools.