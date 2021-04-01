SALTILLO • Customers at one Saltillo eatery can now bring their own wine and liquor to enjoy with the meal.
The Board of Aldermen granted a special exemption to A6, a Cajun restaurant owned by Lee and Stephanie West. The restaurant currently serves beer, but the new "brown bag" exemption will allow customers to bring wine or liquor to the premises to consume with their meal. Traditionally, the alcohol would be brought in a plain brown bag.
"We don't want to be a bar, per se," said Lee West. "Some women like to have wine with their meal, instead of beer. It's not a big deal."
Aldermen voted unanimously March 25 to temporarily allow "brown bagging" during the restaurant's normal business hours. The exemption will expire at the end of July. The board will revisit the matter at its July 6 regular meeting.
No one spoke in opposition of the measure at a March 16 public hearing.
During the first weekend, only three groups took advantage of the new policy, West said.
"There was nobody Thursday, just on Friday and a couple Saturday," West said.
Instead of being a traditional restaurant, A6 uses a food truck for its kitchen and then has a physical dining room next to Bishop's BBQ Grill, just off Highway 145 in the Town Creek shopping center.
West said they ran just the food truck for a couple of years, but business got too good. Most weekends, he would have dozens of people standing in line, and not everyone was willing to wait.
"We were losing money, so we decided to find a place where folks could sit down and wait and eat," West said. "We can hold 75 people inside. It's turned into a hangout. We have karaoke and live music every weekend."
West already has a beer permit, but the requirements for having a liquor license are much more restrictive. To go that route, a restaurant must have a full commercial kitchen complete with fire suppression systems. There is not room for a kitchen in the building they are currently renting.
So they approached the city about a special exemption to allow their customers to bring their own. Under the temporary order, the restaurant cannot serve, store or keep any of the alcohol brought by customers. A6 can provide cups, ice and mixers. Customers who bring in wine or liquor must pay a brown bag fee.
The Wests assured the board they will have security at the door checking to see who brings in alcohol. The staff will be policing the dining room to ensure customers don't overindulge and minors don't indulge at all.
When a customer leaves after their meal, they must take any unconsumed alcohol with them. One of the stipulations of the exception is that A6 must advise customers of the open container law. Under sate law, it is illegal to carry an open container of alcohol in the passenger compartment of a vehicle.
"The law is a little vague, but if you close the bottle and put it outside the passenger compartment, like in the trunk, you will be fine," said city attorney Chris Evans. "Where you run into an issue is if it is in the console, especially if it is not sealed."
To avoid that problem, the Wests bought a case of "liquor doggy bags" for any unconsumed wine or liquor. The cost is included in the brown bag fee.
"You put the bottle in the bag, and it seals," said Stephanie West. "If you try to open it, it rips. We decided to do that to keep the liability off of us or the city."