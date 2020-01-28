SALTILLO - Saltillo High School senior Emma Peters was named a 2020 Horatio Alger National Scholar last week.
Peters, a 17-year-old Guntown resident, said she’s honored and excited to receive the scholarship which will pay $25,000 towards her college education.
She was selected to receive the national honor along with 105 other high school students across the country.
While the average grade point average for Horatio Alger National Scholars is 3.84, Peters has maintained a 3.96 GPA.
Peters plans to attend the University of North Alabama after graduation in May where she will major in biology. She hopes to eventually work as a nuclear medicine technologist.
As a Horatio Alger National Scholar, Peters will travel to Washington, D.C. in April to meet with other scholars and Horatio Alger members who fund the scholarship programs, including celebrities like Rob Lowe and Reba McEntire.
Peters said she’s nervous about the trip but confident she’ll have a good time.
Amber McHenry, a college planner with Class 101 in Tupelo, has worked with Peters for the past seven months on ACT prep and scholarship applications.
“She goes above and beyond what is required of her,” McHenry said. “She’s always open to new ideas and new things."
McHenry proofread Peters' essay and helped her apply for the Horatio Alger scholarship, which she said proved to be a wonderful opportunity for her.
“As I work with my students, they become like one of my own children,” McHenry said. “I’m very proud of her accomplishment and the young woman she’s becoming.”
Saltillo’s 12th grade counselor Susan Dillard wrote a recommendation for Peters as part of her application.
She said the school hasn’t had very many students receive national scholarships in previous years.
“They only chose 106 students, so to have someone at Saltillo High School represented is a huge accomplishment for her, for her family and for the school,” Dillard said. "Getting a scholarship like that on the national level, it looks good for everybody.”