In this file photo from November 2021, Kevin White uses a chain saw to clear a path through the fallen debris for the Tiger Creek disc golf course in Saltillo. Saltillo officials have hired White as the city's new Park and Recreation Department director after the previous director, Alex Wilcox, resigned late last week.
SALTILLO – City of Saltillo leaders have picked a new leader for its park department less than a week after the former director resigned.
Following two special called meetings, the board of aldermen approved the hiring of Kevin White and the new director of the Saltillo Park and Recreation Department. They also named Brian Martin as assistant director.
Aldermen also hired Kevin Buse to round out the department’s full-time staff and four part-time employees to operate the concessions stands. The new employees arrive just in time for tournament season.
“I believe this is the first time the department has been fully staffed with both full-time and part-time people,” Mayor Copey Graham said after the second called special meeting, Tuesday afternoon.
The mayor had initially planned to wait until the March 7 meeting of the board of aldermen to fill the administrative slots, but upped the timeline to allow the new staff members to plan upcoming events.
“We have baseball tournaments and volleyball tournaments coming up this weekend, and we really needed to start scheduling those today,” Grantham said.
White comes from Shannon High School. He has been an educator for the last 11 years and a high school basketball and volleyball coach. He has also been working part time for the park department since December.
A Saltillo resident since 2006, White spearheaded the creation and construction of the disc golf course at W.K. Webb Sportsplex.
“I was approached about the job,” White said. “It’s closer to home, and I am invested in the community. I have a child in every school except Guntown, and my wife teaches there.”
He was hired Monday night and started work Tuesday morning.
Tuesday afternoon, the board promoted Martin to the department’s No. 2 slot. To go along with the added responsibilities, the city will give him a take-home vehicle.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.