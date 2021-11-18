SALTILLO • The city of Saltillo have refinanced a pair of old water bonds and will use the savings to pay for extensive improvements to the city's park.
On Tuesday, the city's board of aldermen refinanced a pair of Rural Development Association loans dating back to 2014 and 2019. The bonds — valued at $257,000 an $700,000 respectively — have interest rates of 5% and 4%.
“We have the opportunity to refund those bonds and take advantage of interest rates that are significantly lower,” said Butler Snow board attorney Troy Johnson.
Johnson said current interest rates are between 2-2.5%. Refinancing the old bonds will save the city more than a quarter-million dollars.
Refinancing the old bonds won't change their lives, which still have more than two decades before they are paid off. Along the way, the city should save around $269,000.
Aldermen also authorized the selling of up to $1.5 million in new 20-year general obligation bonds. Officials will open the bids Dec. 7. If things work smoothly, the city could get their money by the middle of next month. If there are any delays, the holidays will push that date back to early January 2022.
The revenues will be used to install artificial turf on the baseball fields at W.K. Webb Sportsplex and improve the tennis courts and community center at Saltillo City Park. The turf could give the city a leg up trying to recruit competitive baseball tournaments.
Tournament officials like the turf because there is less work required to get the field ready between games. And in the event of rain, the fields can be ready for play quicker than dirt and grass fields – usually within an hour of the rain stopping.
But those benefits come at a price – around $700,000 for the four baseball fields. In addition to helping draw tournaments, the city will save the money now spent on mowing, chemicals and marking the fields.
In addition to the turf, the sportsplex would also get new netting and grandstand improvements.
The bond money would also pump at least $300,000 into much-needed improvements at Saltillo City Park. The money is earmarked to $200,000 in improvements to the tennis courts. The remainder of the money is for new bathrooms and renovation of the kitchen at the community center.
Even though these are new bonds, citizens will not see an increase in their tax rates. Two decades ago, Saltillo issued $1.2 million in general obligation bonds, at a floating rate of up to 4.3%, to build the sportsplex. Officials will use the same tax millage to fund the new bonds.