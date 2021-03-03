SALTILLO • The Saltillo Board of Aldermen is looking to restructure roughly $1.5 million in old debt in order to pay it off quicker.
On Tuesday, financial consultant Lynn Norris told the board the city could take advantage of lower interest rates, pay off their debts up to nine years quicker and save a substantial amount over the life of the existing loans by refinancing existing loans to Rural Development Authority loans.
“It looks like we can pay $890 more on the front end to save $300,000 on the back end,” said alderman Scottie Clark.
Under the proposal from Duncan Williams Inc. and Norris, the city would convert their current revenue bonds with interest rates between 4% and 5.5% to general obligation bonds with an interest rate of approximately 2.25%. Over the first 15 years, the new payments would only increase about $1,500, from around $62,000 to $63,500.
The plan would allow a 2001 RDA loan with an outs balance of approximately $350,000 — money used to fund a water tank on the west side of Highway 45 — to be paid off four years earlier. The other loan is from 2014.
The city still owes $1.1 million for running a large water line from the Turner Industrial Park to downtown along Old Saltillo Road. Under the restructuring, the city could pay off that debt in 2041, or nine years early.
By refinancing both bonds, Saltillo will save more than $314,000. The bulk of the savings would come late in the life of the existing debt.
The board did not obligate any funds to the proposal, but voted to allow Norris to proceed and continue looking into the possibility of refinancing the debt.
One question mentioned during the presentation earlier this week was whether the older debt was in callable bonds.
“If something happens, and this doesn’t materialize, there is no cost to the city — no harm, no foul,” Norris said.