SALTILLO • The intersection of highways 145 and 45 and the Saltillo commercial corridor could be lit up by the end of the year, bringing the protracted effort to fruition.
The Saltillo Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of lights and poles from the Irby Company for $156,000 Tuesday night. The city will have to spend another $26,000 on bases before the lights can be installed.
"There is a 6-week lead time on the lights and poles," said Mayor Rex Smith. "I'm hoping we can do some of the preliminary work ahead of time - like the boring and trenching - to make it move quicker.
The action finally kicked off a 12-year-old project.
"We've been waiting long enough,” Smith said. “This goes back at least two mayors."
The city already has around $140,000 in bond money set aside to pay for the bulk of the project. The other $10,000, plus the cost of the 60 pole bases, will have to be paid out of the city's reserve fund.
The Tombigbee Electric Power Association will handle the actual installation of the lights as well as providing power to them. The city will repay the installation costs at a rate of 1% a month, along with the regular power bill.
It will take a month-and-a-half to get the lights and poles. The bases have not been ordered. Depending on the style of base, concrete pads under each pole might have to cure for two weeks before they can support the weight of the poles. That could slow the project.
If the normal winter rains come in November, it could delay the work for months and push the completion date forward until the spring of 2021; if the weather is favorable, the lights could be installed by the end of the year.
While most larger intersections along major highways are well lit to make them safer at night, the Mississippi Department of Transportation did not install the tall poles and lights at the Saltillo intersection, leaving it in the dark.
Local officials started working with MDOT and the legislature to get approval and finding to install around five dozen lights at the intersection and along the four-lane section of Highway 145.
The state legislature set aside $150,000 for the project around 2014, but the wording erroneously said the money had to be used for parks, not the road lighting project.
"It took about two years to get all that cleared up," Smith said. "Once the funding was finally secured, we went through the planning and engineering, then the permitting process through MDOT."
As part of the process of bidding out the lights and poles, the city held a reverse auction. But the contractors only bid on one part of the project and not the other.
"So we had to throw that out and re-bid it," Smith said. "In the second reverse auction, they bid on both parts."
City officials hope the project will not only make the city safer for motorists, but also more inviting to guests and potential business investments.
"I think it will make Saltillo more attractive," Smith said. "I know when I'm traveling, I look for the well-lit intersections to stop at. The traffic count numbers for the intersection are tremendous. Between the lighting and the traffic count, it might help us recruit a hotel or a restaurant."