SALTILLO • A recent surge in vandalism and theft has prompted the city of Saltillo to look at upgrading and expanding the security cameras at two large parks.
The city recently sent out requests for bids to install new cameras with higher resolution and infrared capabilities at Saltillo City Park and the W.K. Webb Sportsplex. Officials hope to have the new cameras installed by this summer.
The city first installed cameras at the two complexes in the spring of 2017 following a spree of vandalism in park bathrooms and the destruction of property like picnic tables.
But the limited resolution of those cameras has been troublesome as a new wave of vandalism and theft hit the city, prompting city leaders to consider upgrading their security tech.
In one instance, someone cut the catalytic converter off a city vehicle overnight at the Sportsplex. The video documented when it happened, but the images were grainy, and the image wasn't clear enough to identify the make or model of the vehicle. The two thieves were just blurs.
Officials are looking at higher resolution cameras that could not only identify the vandals but also reveal the tag numbers on the vehicles. That would allow the city to pursue criminal charges.
"The purpose of the cameras is not to see that something was torn up, but to see who tore it up," said Alderman Scottie Clark.
Mayor Rex Smith said the individual acts of vandalism have been small but are starting to add up.
"It's not just the damage but the time it takes employees to fix or replace what was damaged," Smith said. "This is more to get rid of the frustration. What we've got now is not taking care of the job."
The city hopes to be able to install up to eight cameras with at least 4 megapixel resolution at each of the parks. The cameras would also have built in infrared lights to produce black and white images at night up to 100 feet away from the cameras. Along with the hard drives, controllers and installation could cost $12,000 or more.
As an alternate bid, the city is also seeking prices to install similar cameras at City Hall and in the downtown area. Building and Zoning director Brian Grissom said they hope to put at least three cameras by the new downtown walk-through — two out front pointing up and down Mobile Street, and one in the back pointed at the public parking lot.
The city first installed cameras at the two sports complexes in the spring of 2017. Officials say their installation caused a dramatic drop in vandalism and burglaries at concession stands and even the maintenance shop abruptly stopped.
The cameras also solved a mystery about picnic tables at the City Park pavilion being moved overnight. The cameras showed a large group showing up at 5 a.m. on a Thursday moving the tables. Turned out it was a group of mothers doing aerobics.