SALTILLO • The city of Saltillo hopes to use bonds to fund a project to make up to $1.5 million in improvements at its two largest parks.
Officials hope to install artificial turf on the baseball fields at W.K. Webb Sportsplex and improve the tennis courts and community center at Saltillo City Park.
Mayor Copey Grantham said the turf would give the city a leg up trying to recruit competitive baseball tournaments.
"A lot of the tournament officials are telling us that they only want to play on turf," Grantham said. "It is a major upgrade but in order to stay competitive, we need a state of the art facility."
Tournament officials like the turf because there is less work required to get the field ready between games. And in the event of rain, the fields can be ready for play quicker than dirt and grass fields - usually within an hour of the rain stopping.
The turf would be expensive, around $700,000 for the four baseball fields. In addition to helping draw tournaments, the city would save the money now spent on mowing, chemicals and marking the fields.
In addition to the turf, the sportsplex would also get new netting and grandstand improvements
The city would also put $200,000 to make improvements to the tennis courts at city park and another $100,000 for new bathrooms and renovation of the kitchen at the community center.
"The taxpayers won't see any increase, because this is already in the budget," Grantham said. "We've been making the same payment for 20 years."
Two decades ago, Saltillo issued $1.2 million in general obligation bonds to build the sportsplex. Officials hope to use the same tax millage to fund the new bonds. Where the old bonds had a floating interest rate of up to 4.3 percent, the new bonds would likely charge 2.5 percent or less.
"Because the interest rate is lower now, we will be able to borrow more money and the payments to the city will be the same, or possibly less," Grantham said.
The Board of Aldermen hired the Butler Snow financial firm Tuesday to begin the process of shopping for bonds for the city. They also approved a resolution of their intent to issue up to $1.5 million in bonds and began to advertise their intentions.
If 10% (a little more than 300) of Saltillo's registered voters file a petition on or before Oct. 19, they could force the aldermen to hold a referendum. During that special election, citizens would be allowed to vote whether they wanted to issue the bonds for parks improvements.