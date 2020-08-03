TUPELO • A Lee County man accused of beating another man unconscious has been charged with aggravated assault.
Lee County deputy sheriffs went the the North Mississippi Medical Center on July 26 to take a report from a man who had been severely beaten and had severe injuries to his head and face.
The victim told deputies he was working on his truck across the road from a friend's County Road 885 Tupelo house when he was assaulted. He said the suspect showed up and hit him about the head and face with a metal pipe until he was unconscious. He said the altercation started over the suspect's ex-girlfriend.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Kerry Scruggs, 46, of 914 Dixie Creek Road, Saltillo. At the time, Scruggs was on federal probation for possession of a firearm by a felon. With the assistance of federal authorities, Scruggs was arrested without incident and he was booked into the Lee County Jail just after 11 a.m. July 29.
During the initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000. Scruggs has since been released on bond.