TUPELO - A Lee County man was arrested, accused of taking money and not completing the pool work he promised.
Scott Hubert Corley, 33, of 121 Stanford Drive, Saltillo, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of home repair fraud. He was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail just after 11 a.m. Tuesday and released the following evening after 10:30 p.m. on a $20,000 bond.
Corley is accused of defrauding at least two Lee County residents.
On Sept. 6, a Saltillo woman told deputies she paid Corley $16,500 to begin construction of an in-ground swimming pool at her house. She didn't hear from him for more than a month and heard a rumor that he was moving to New Mexico.
On Sept. 7, a County Road 261 Palmetto woman said she paid Corley $3,150 in March to install a pool liner and the work still has not been completed. She had also heard a rumor he was selling everything and moving west.