PARCHMAN • The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding the weekend death Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate with northeast Mississippi ties.
Officials said Jamie L. Eaton, 28, of Saltillo, was pronounced dead in his cell shortly before midnight Saturday, Oct. 24. Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton ruled Eaton’s death as a suicide, pending official results from an autopsy. Since 2015, Eaton had been transferred 16 times among eight different Mississippi facilities.
According to MDOC records, Eaton was serving four sentences for a total of 13 years, mostly for drug convictions. In Lee County, he was convicted of nonresidential burglary and the sale and possession of methamphetamines, initially being sentenced on July 13, 2015. Eaton was also convicted of possession of a controlled substance on March 12, 2019, in Union County.
Eaton was out on probation in March when he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for stabbing a woman in the Auburn community of Lee County. His probation was later revoked in circuit court, and he was returned to MDOC to serve out the previous sentences.
“We are taking particular interest in this case because mental health programs are among our top priorities in helping inmates," said Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain. "Nobody likes being cut off from their families and that’s what prison is, being cut off from society because a person made bad choices.
"Our job is to rehabilitate them, to restore and help them so they can function on the outside, and mental health is at the center of helping them.”
The state recently hired VitalCore Health Strategies based in Kansas and with offices in Ridgeland for employee training and to improve the department's metal health programs.