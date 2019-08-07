SALTILLO - City officials have pledged to switch all water customers over to river water by the end of the year.
The Board of Aldermen voted 3-1 Tuesday to begin the work as soon as possible with the goal of completing the project before Dec. 31. The change, to solve the city's well-documented problems with dirty water, should actually be completed earlier.
"Unless something crazy and unforeseen happens, I don't see why it can't be completed by the end of the year," said engineer David Long.
The board voted to make the switch in July 2018. The process was delayed repeatedly by increased estimates and the need for additional infrastructure. Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley caused further delays by ordering a management review of the Saltillo Water Department.
The PSC started looking for auditors in December 2018. That review, finally released Aug. 1, recommended the city switch to river water.
Alderman Terry Glidewell said the switch should have been completed long ago.
"For the last eight months, we've been waiting on Brandon Presley," Glidewell said. "He called for this review. That's what is holding us up."
When the city learned the report would be published on Aug. 1, they went ahead and rebid the infrastructure for the project. Those bids are scheduled to be opened on Aug. 22. The process of building a contract and getting a notice to proceed could add another month. At that point, the contractor would have 60 days to complete the actual work.
Switching to river water means the city will have to start buying water, instead of pumping it out of the city's five wells. That added expense will mean a rate hike for customers, but officials have not determined how much.
The board can raise rates whenever it wants for the 2,372 customers in Saltillo or within one mile of the city limits. In order to raise the rates of the 160 customers more than a mile outside the city, the increases have to be approved by the PSC. Even though it costs more to supply water farther out, those customers pay less and have not had a rate increase since 2007.
In the past, the city has had three separate rate structures: inside the city, within a mile, outside a mile. Based on the wording of the management review, the city is looking at having one rate for everyone.
"The rates will have to be similar or the same across the board in order to be approved, he (Presley) has been clear about that," said Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith. "We know what the average bill is. We will have to sit down and decide the structure and set the minimum bill."
Once those numbers are finalized, the new rate structure will be sent to the PSC for approval.
The switch to river water is expected to cost about $200,000 and will most likely be funded by a rural development loan.