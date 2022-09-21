SALTILLO • In less than two months, Saltillo voters will be asked to consider approving a 2% tax on hotel stays and restaurant sales ... again.
The Saltillo Board of Aldermen has formally set Tuesday, Nov. 8, as the date for the referendum on a proposed tourism tax. If at least 60% of the voters approve the additional levy, the money generated could be used for tourism, economic development, parks and recreation, and related purposes.
Absentee voting will begin Sept. 26 at Saltillo City Hall.
The city has pushed for the special tax twice before, and Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham is hoping the third time is a charm. He has even created an acronym to sell the concept to the voters.
“We are going to call it MAPS – for Main Street, Art, Parks and Streets – to help show what the money can be used for,” Grantham said. “Let’s invest in ourselves. No one is going to come here and help us. It is up to us to make our town better.”
Since the tax would be on prepared food, visitors dining at Saltillo restaurant would be subsidizing the city’s progress.
“We don’t think a lot of times of Saltillo and tourism and the city at the same time,” alderman Brian Morgan said. “But (last) weekend, the high school hosted on of the largest cross country meets in the state. It was a packed house.”
According to figures provided by the mayor, the tax, if approved, could bring in an extra $50,000 a year into Saltillo, starting in January 2023. Similar taxes in Booneville and Baldwyn generate around $130,000 and $60,000 a year, respectively.
This spring, the Mississippi Legislature approved House Bill 1523, introduced by Rep. Jerry Turner, to authorize a referendum.
In Northeast Mississippi, there are 15 cities and one county with similar taxes. They range from 1% to 3% and date back nearly 40 years. In 1983, Corinth got permission for a 2% tax on food and hotels. The same year, Oxford adopted its own tax on hotel stays. They came back three years later to put the same 2% tax on restaurants.
Nearly all of the special tax levies approved before 2000 have no repeal date. Starting that year, the Legislature began requiring the cities to come back every few years to ask the Legislature to extend the tax.
If approved, Saltillo would have to return to the Legislature in four years to get the tourism tax extended.
Tourism taxes are collected each month by the businesses and sent to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. The state collects around 100 tourism taxes and keeps 3% of the proceeds to defray the administrative costs. The city would then receive a check from the state on the 15th of the following month.
