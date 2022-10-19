SALTILLO • The Saltillo Board of Aldermen begrudgingly approved a bid to build a concession stand and bathrooms at Wesson Park, despite being well over budget.
The city wanted to build a simple cinder block building with vandal-resistant stainless steel bathroom fixtures. They even set aside $100,000 from a park and recreation bond to build the structure, which will be more centrally located in the park on the west side of town.
But when the bids came in last week, the lowest bid from Hooker Construction in Thaxton was $188,000. The highest of the three bids was a whopping $279,000.
“The cost of construction is crazy at the moment,” said project architect David Jones. “Right now, commercial buildings are going around $300 a square foot, and I don’t see prices going down.”
Jones said he contacted local builders about the project, but since it is mostly masonry, none of the Saltillo contractors were interested.
Several aldermen mentioned rejecting all of the bids and rebidding the project. Alderman Craig Sanders noted that recent efforts to rebid projects only resulted in higher bids.
To cut the price some, the board went with an addendum which replaces the prison-style stainless steel toilets and sinks with standard porcelain fixtures. That option dropped the price to $166,000. The extra $66,000 will be taken out of the general fund reserves.
Parks and Recreation director Alex Wilcox said the new restrooms would only be open to the public during tournaments and other events hosted by his department. The existing 40-year-old restrooms will remain open to the public full-time.
The new construction, which will include a new concession stand as well, is necessary because the existing restrooms cannot meet the demand, especially when Wesson Park hosts a tournament. Park & Rec has been forced to pay $1,000 per tourney for port-a-potties. With at least 10 tournaments each year, the money added up fast, Wilcox said.
The new project will also help appease residents on the west side of town who have watched the city spend more than $1 million to install turf fields at the W.K. Wesson Sportsplex while very little has been done at Wesson.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.