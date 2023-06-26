SALTILLO – The Saltillo Board of Aldermen has selected its new interim fire chief.
The Saltillo Board of Aldermen last week appointed Chris Jenkins to serve as interim fire chief, beginning Saturday. He isn't expected to hold the position for long, however; officials hope to have a new chief in place as early as next week.
After 15 years at the helm of the Saltillo Fire Department, Mark Nowell, 58, surprised many when he accepted the job of deputy chief of administration with the Tupelo Fire Department last week. Nowell tendered his resignation during a special called board meeting Friday, June 23.
He asked the board to give him one week to put his things in order before leaving on June 30.
Instead of accepting the resignation then, the aldermen met behind closed doors during a 20-minute executive session. When they returned, the aldermen accepted Nowell’s resignation and named Jenkins as the interim chief until a new chief can be hired.
The city doesn’t plan to wait long before choosing the next chief. Mayor Copey Grantham said he hopes to officially hire a new chief at the board’s next meeting on July 5.
Whomever the next chief may be, his or her role will be slightly different that Nowell’s, who served a more administrative role, working regular weekday hours.
Just before adjourning the meeting last week, aldermen Brian Morgan made a motion to change the city policy regarding the fire chief position. The motion, seconded by alderman Craig Sanders, will require the new chief to go on a rotation, serving a shift like the other full-time firemen.
The new chief will inherit a Class 6 department that is close to being a Class 5 rating. The new chief will also get to oversee the building of a new standalone fire station, originally estimated at $2 million.
Earlier this year, the county donated land on the north end of the Turner Industrial Park to house the new station, and the state legislature awarded $1 million to the project.
Since the summer of 2001, the Saltillo Fire Department has been housed in a 58,000-square-foot former furniture factory, along with city administration and courts, as well as the water, police and public works departments. That building is 50 years old and no longer suits the needs of the fire department.
