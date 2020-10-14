SALTILLO • One Saltillo neighborhood wants help to slow the nearly 200 cars doing at least double the posted speed limit each day.
Residents of Wesson Heights approached the Saltillo Board of Aldermen last week looking for some for what they claim is a pervasive problem with traffic moving at dangerous speeds through their neighborhood. The citizens asked the board to install plastic speed humps to slow down the traffic, getting cars and trucks closer to the posted 15 mph speed limit.
Multiple radar-based traffic surveys have clocked cars traveling at more than 70 mph along one half-mile stretch of Quail Creek Road.
Neighborhood residents say the problem is dangerous, potentially life-threatening.
“It’s not just strangers and visitors speeding; it is also the residents,” said Wesson Heights resident Vince Langford. “We have a lot of kids who play in the streets. There are also a lot of walkers, joggers and bikers in the streets.
“Some drivers show total disregard to people using the streets recreationally,” he added. “I have sat in my yard and videoed cars doing 30, 40 or greater speeds. It is totally unnecessary.”
Wesson Heights is one of the city’s older subdivisions, built well before city codes started mandating safety issues be included in plans. The streets are only 24-feet wide, and there are no sidewalks. Because the lots are shallow, the houses are close to the road, limiting the length of driveways. That forces families with multiple cars to park in the street.
Those reasons force residents to use the streets for more than just through traffic. If cars are parked on both sides of the street, it makes it nearly impossible for two cars to pass in the center of the street, Langford said.
Mayor Rex Smith said the city traditionally uses stop signs in neighborhoods to control speed, but the layout of Wesson Heights prevents that. Quail Creek Road has a quarter-mile straightaway before it reaches Willoughby Oaks, the first side street.
“The longer the street, the more time you have to build up speed,” Smith said.
Three separate radar surveys have been conducted at that intersection. Natchez Trace Parkway ranger John Hearne, a resident of the neighborhood, borrowed a device from his workplace that monitored cars coming and going, recording the time, date, speed and size of the vehicle.
The July 2019 survey ran for 20 days and showed 239 cars a day were doing 30 mph, twice the posted speed limit. Nearly a dozen a day were doing over 40 mph. One car was clocked doing 82 mph.
A 19-day survey in March yielded similar results. An average of 187 cars a day traveled more than 30 mph. One car was clocked at 72 mph. Hearne said the high speeds were recorded during the early morning hours when there was no other traffic on the street.
A brief, five-day survey earlier this month showed 193 cars per day still doubling the posted speed limit. But the number of cars doing more than 40 mph was cut in half, and the top speed recorded dropped to 51 mph.
Residents think the best way to slow the traffic is to install four plastic speed humps along Quail Creek. A speed hump is larger and wider than a speed bump, but not as big as a speed table.
“They are visually obtrusive and hard to miss,” Hearne said. “They are not that expensive and the higher grades are guaranteed for 15 years.”
Unlike asphalt speed bumps and speed tables, which are part of the road surface, plastic speed humps are attached to the road with metal spikes and aren’t permanent. If drivers grow accustomed to the speed hump placement and start speeding between them, the humps could be moved to break up the pattern.
According to documents Hearne provided to the board, the black and yellow speed humps are 2 inches tall and almost 40 inches wide. They don’t jar vehicles as much as the abrupt speed bumps. They cost around $1,500 apiece, not including the time and labor to install.
The 109 households in the neighborhood would be responsible for paying the roughly $6,000 price tag.
Before the board takes any action, they asked the residents to submit a petition among the households to make sure most of the neighborhood is onboard with the idea.
“I think speed humps are a great idea,” alderman Craig Sanders said. “The first step is for you to get a petition to show most of the folks want this. You need to get 65%, that’s the rule of thumb we have traditionally used.”
To reach that threshold, organizers would have to get 71 families to sign on.