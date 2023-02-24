In this file photo from August 2020, Saltillo Parks and Rec Director Alex Wilcox, right, and fields supervisor Justin Clark get ready to start working on the infields at the W.K. Webb Sportsplex in Saltillo.
SALTILLO – The Saltillo Board of Aldermen have accepted the resignations of their parks director and assistant director just four days apart.
The resignation of director Alex Wilcox was added to the board’s agenda shortly before the regular meeting Tuesday Feb. 21. Wilcox was hired by Saltillo in August 2020. He spent the previous nine years at the Tupelo Parks & Recreation department.
Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham called a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss assistant director Delbert Williams. Following a 15-minute executive session, the board returned and accepted Williams’ hand-written resignation.
When asked why the two men suddenly resigned, Grantham had no comment.
“We have already had several quality people apply for the (director) job,” Grantham said. “We plan on hiring a new parks director at the March 7 board meeting.”
The director’s position pays $54,700 annually. Grantham said he will assume most of the director’s duties until the position is filled permanently.
