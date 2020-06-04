SALTILLO - The Saltillo Police Department is now offering free food boxes to residents in need because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Police Chief Grant Bailey said the department teamed up with Feeding America to help distribute food to families in need. The boxes contain only canned goods and are available for no charge.
"There is a small form to fill out before getting the boxes, but the boxes are completely free," Bailey said. "Right now we have a limited number of boxes but we intend to keep being a substation to help families in need in our community."
The food boxes can be picked up at Saltillo Police Department from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday-Thursday. Officers or volunteers can deliver the boxes to the elderly or disabled.
"We will continue to do our part in helping to bridge the gap between law enforcement and our community," Bailey said.
For more information, call SPD public information officer Deundra Poole at 662-687-0655.