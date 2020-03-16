SALTILLO - The Saltillo Police Department wants to make sure students who are out of school are not also not out of food.
The department has organized a food drive and is currently accepting donations through Wednesday at the police department in downtown Saltillo. Donations can be dropped off at 142 Front Street from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. until March 18.
"We had already had a huge response. It is already starting to pile up in the courtroom," Police Chief Grant Bailey said Monday just hours after the department officially started accepting donation. "We have limited space to store stuff, so we are teaming up with the proper people to get this distributed as soon as possible. We hope to be able to start feeding kids today (Monday)."
With schools out all week because of the coronavirus, some students, especially those who normally receive free and reduced price breakfast and lunches, could go hungry. Bailey said a citizen expressed concern Sunday afternoon about more than a dozen students who might be suffering nutritionally by not being in school.
"There are some families who are struggling to eat and some parents who are struggling to feed their children during this time," Bailey said. "Some are currently running low on food and not being able to feed their children is a real fear for them.
"Once we found out, we decided to jump on it and do what we could."
Since the food drive is aimed at feeding children, Bailey said they are asking people to donate things kids will eat - breakfast cereals, Pop tarts, juice, Lunchables, chips, noodles, cookies, chips, soups, hotdogs and chicken nuggets.
"We are looking for things that kids will eat," Bailey said.
The department has a limited capacity to store food items that need to be refrigerated or frozen, but they are not turning away any donations. Being able to get the items delivered to the families quickly reduces the need for storing items for long periods.
SPD public relations officer Deundra Poole is coordinating the efforts. If someone has questions, wants to help or knows of a family in need, they can contact him at 662-687-0655.